The Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Here are the odds, per DraftKings SportsBook:

Who is favored to win the game?

The Wizards are 10.5 point underdogs with an over/under of 225.5 points.

Who are the projected statistical leaders?

For scoring:

Kyle Kuzma: 23.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

DeMar DeRozan: 26.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

For assists:

DeRozan: 5.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

Kuzma: 4.5 (-145 over/+114 under)

For rebounds:

Nikola Vucevic: 12.5 (+105 over/-105 under)

Deni Avdija: 8.5 (+100 over/-130 under)

Good luck!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the information off the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).