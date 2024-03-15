The Washington Wizards are heading to Chicago to open up a tough stretch of basketball versus the Bulls. Washington is coming off a blowout loss in Houston and holds the worst record in the NBA at 11-55, a game and a half back of the next-worst Detroit Pistons.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are a team that I am dying to add to my Cellar Dweller Power Rankings. Chicago is virtually locked in to the 9-10 play-in game and is a completely rudderless operation. The Bulls will be an interesting team to follow during free agency, as they face a number of decisions surrounding core players such as DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams that will ultimately dictate when they are finally ready to rebuild.

For the Wizards to win, they will have to nail Chicago early and never let up. The Bulls have been a shockingly fantastic clutch team this season, and their offensive rating in the clutch is — I don’t think you’re ready for this number — FORTY points better than the Wizards’. In fact, the Bulls have been cutting their teeth on close games all season — they’ve played 179 clutch minutes this season, 44 more than anyone else (they’re 23-15 in games that reach clutch time). Washington is by far the worst clutch team this season in both offensive rating and defensive rating, and they look like they’ve already laid down and died for the season.

Wizards at Bulls tips off 8 p.m. EST Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago.