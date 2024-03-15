The Numbers Crunch: Rockets blast the Wizards

The final score does not adequately convey how much better the Houston Rockets were than the Washington Wizards last night. Washington’s defense was a joke most of the night.

With Daniel Gafford dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, and Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes out with injuries, interim head coach Brian Keefe once again tried Kyle Kuzma at center. Kuzma’s overall game wasn’t bad — he scored efficiently despite five turnovers — but he’s not a rim protector.

With the Wizards lacking a man in the middle, the Rockets attacked the rim over and over and over again, scoring 70 points in the paint. When Washington attempted to adjust, Houston shot 7-17 from deep in the second half.

The game had some entertaining stretches. Jordan Poole got hot in that third quarter, which was fun. He shot 5-7 from the floor, including some extreme-difficulty attempts, and knocked down 3-4 from three-point range.

Deni Avdija played an outstanding all-around game — 24 points on 13 field goal attempts, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and just 2 turnovers. He was one of the few players in a Wizards uniform who seemed interested on the defensive end for more than a random possession here or there.

He left the action a few minutes early after stepping on an opponents foot and falling awkwardly. His knee got bent too far on the play, and he limped off the court and straight to the locker room when the game stopped.

Poole and backcourt buddy Tyus Jones were particularly bad on defense. They both did the jog alongside maneuver when Rockets perimeter players were driving to the hoop. Jalen Green, who’s been among the league’s least efficient offensive players this season, torched them with 37 points and a 146 offensive rating (points produced per possession x 100).

Amen Thompson, who’s struggled on the offensive end all year had his way inside against Washington — 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals. All 11 of his field goal attempts came from inside the restricted area.

Bilal Coulibaly had a rough shooting game (3-9 from the floor, 0-3 from three), but had four assists and a couple steals.

Tyus Jones had a crummy game that scored better in my PPA metric than I’d have expected watching on TV. His defense was a joke.

One of the more entertaining aspects of the game was the Rockets broadcast. The Wizards had some truly astounding missed shots — air balls, caroms off the side of the backboard, 24-foot shots that traveled 27 feet. After one sequence that included Eugene Omoruyi somehow shooting the ball off a sharp edge of the backboard and Poole airmailing the rebound, Rockets play-by-play man Craig Ackerman said, “These misses are legendary.”

Later, when Kuzma floundered about and coughed up the ball against minimal defensive presence, analyst Ryan Hollins in amazed whisper tone said, “What are even they doing?!”

Welcome to the club, Ryan.

Four Factors

Below are the four factors that decide wins and losses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).

Four Factors: Wizards at Rockets ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS ROCKETS ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS ROCKETS EFG 0.559 0.663 OREB 7 7 TOV 13 17 FTM 15 21 PACE 105 ORTG 113 128

Stats & Metrics

Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score. PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).

Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.

PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. In PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples sometimes producing weird results.

POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.

ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. League average last season was 114.8. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.

USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.

ORTG and USG are versions of stats created by former Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.

+PTS = “Plus Points” is a measure of the points gained or lost by each player based on their efficiency in this game compared to league average efficiency on the same number of possessions. A player with an offensive rating (points produced per possession x 100) of 100 who uses 20 possessions would produce 20 points. If the league average efficiency is 114, the league — on average — would produced 22.8 points in the same 20 possessions. So, the player in this hypothetical would have a +PTS score of -2.8.

Stats & Metrics: Wizards ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS ORTG USG +PTS PPA GmSC +/- ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS ORTG USG +PTS PPA GmSC +/- Deni Avdija 36 79 146 20.9% 5.0 211 34.9 -9 Kyle Kuzma 31 68 126 25.4% 1.8 127 18.0 -17 Jordan Poole 32 69 118 25.3% 0.3 114 16.5 -6 Bilal Coulibaly 34 74 121 14.1% 0.5 89 13.8 -11 Tyus Jones 31 68 118 18.9% 0.3 89 12.6 -19 Corey Kispert 27 59 115 14.4% 0.0 53 6.5 -5 Johnny Davis 8 17 98 9.5% -0.3 16 0.5 -7 Eugene Omoruyi 7 15 71 35.4% -2.3 -55 -1.7 -8 Patrick Baldwin Jr. 12 26 33 22.4% -4.8 -43 -2.3 -10 Jared Butler 14 30 51 16.5% -3.2 -64 -4.0 9 Anthony Gill 4 9 0.0% 0.0 0 0.0 5 Jules Bernard 3 7 150 54.7% 1.2 281 0.0 -1 Justin Champagnie 3 7 0 11.9% -0.9 -121 0.0 -1