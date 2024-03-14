Wizards at Rockets final score: Washington falls to Houston, 135-119

The Washington Wizards fell to the Houston Rockets, 135-119.

Defense was scarce in the opening frame, with the sides trading buckets left and right. Deni Avdija continued to get into the paint at will, as did his running mate Corey Kispert. On the other side, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson pushed the pace for some easy transition layups, propelling Houston to an early lead.

Houston figured out that Washington’s rim protection was nonexistent, mainly due to centers Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes missing another game. Jordan Poole poured in two threes and Kyle Kuzma dropped eight first-quarter points, but it was the Rockets that led after one quarter of play, 33-31.

Jabari Smith Jr. got hot from three to begin the second stanza, pushing Houston’s lead to 12. The Wizards interior defense picked up, but the perimeter became unguarded and Smith Jr. made them pay. Then, Washington’s transition defense collapsed, leading to run-out after run-out for Houston.

The Rockets lead skyrocketed to 18 halfway through Q2 and stayed that way. Houston entered the break in command, leading 75-56.

It was more of the same after the intermission. Washington had no care in the world for defense and it showed. Deni Avdija had perhaps the best moment of the night when he rose above Jabari Smith Jr. and slammed it home through contact. However, no momentum was built off of that dunk. Houston continued to push the pace and get to the paint at will, finishing the third quarter with a 110-95 lead.

Washington cut the deficit to 11 early in Q4, but Houston pushed back and continued its offensive dominance. The Wizards put the bench guys in late and dropped their second-straight game.

Final Stats:

Poole: 25 pts, 5 threes

Kuzma: 23 pts, 8-10 FG

Avdija: 24 pts, 9 reb, 10-13 FG

Green: 37 pts, 8 ast