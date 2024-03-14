The Washington Wizards play the Houston Heat tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Here are the odds, per DraftKings SportsBook:
Who is favored to win the game?
The Wizards are 7.5 point underdogs with an over/under of 227 points.
Who are the projected statistical leaders?
For scoring:
- Kyle Kuzma: 23.5 (-120 over/-110 under)
- Fred VanVleet: 21.5 (-125 over/-105 under)
For assists:
- Tyus Jones: 8.5 (-130 over/+100 under)
- VanVleet: 8.5 (+105 over/-135 under)
For rebounds:
- Jabari Smith, Jr.: 10.5 (-125 over/-105 under)
- Deni Avdija: 8.5 (-130 over/+100 under)
Good luck!
