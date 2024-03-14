Cellar Dweller NBA Power Rankings: Volume 1

Welcome to the NBA’s cellars.

In a season preceding one of the weaker drafts of the 21st century, a surprising revelation has been the number of NBA teams who outright suck. As the season begins to gear toward the playoffs, I will be publishing a weekly power ranking of the league’s true cellar dwellers: right now these teams are the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers, five teams who have been brutally awful from the opening tip in October through today. With teams like the Nets and Rockets still theoretically in contention for a playoff spot, I’m not quite ready to add them to this list, but expect to see the remaining non-postseason teams here sooner rather than later.

This weekly list is an inexact science. What exactly am I ranking? I’ll be taking situation, future and weekly on-court performance into account, so some teams (San Antonio) are given much more leeway with their futility. The Victor Wembanyama Spurs will rightfully be cut far more slack than the Miles Bridges Hornets, for example.

Lastly, this list goes in reverse order — you do not want to be number one!

With all that out of the way, here are my rankings for the week:

5. San Antonio Spurs

Week’s Record: 1-3

Season point differential: -7.7

It would take a miracle to push the Spurs any higher than the bottom spot of these “power rankings.” Victor Wembanyama could have stunk up the joint during his rookie year, but he is such a once-in-a-generation talent that I would be unlikely to knock the Spurs up the list.

But Victor Wembanyama did not stink up the joint, and he is in fact already one of the best players in the NBA. The Ringer ranks Wemby as the 24th best player in the NBA, above guys like Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey who are all on the shortlist of All-NBA candidates. Wemby is also one of the best defensive players in the league, and he is currently second in Defensive Player of the Year odds.

This week, the Spurs racked up a 1-3 record. They split a pair of games without Wemby — a win versus the Stephen Curry-less Warriors and a close loss versus the Kings — and dropped two other games, one to the Rockets and one to the Warriors. The Rockets game was a tough look for the Spurs; two starters were held under five points, while Wemby posted just 10, although he more than made up for it on the defensive end with a lean seven blocks.

Right now, the conversation around the Spurs is “Wemby, Wemby, Wemby” all the time, and rightfully so. Outside of Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, there may not be any must-keeps on San Antonio’s roster. Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones are nice, if easily replaceable, players, while the rest of the roster consists mostly of career backups, walk-ons and DNP machines. Even then, the presence of the best prospect since LeBron James warrants the top (or bottom, depending on how you look at it) spot on this list.

Actually, it feels wrong to call Wemby a “prospect” at this point. The guy is a virtual lock for an All-Defense team, and I would certainly say he is deserving of some All-NBA looks as well. The basketball gods have blessed San Antonio once again.

4. Detroit Pistons

Week’s record: 2-2

Season point differential: -8.4

WHAT!?!?

What are these guys doing here?

I have long echoed Cade Cunningham’s sentiment that the Pistons are better than the league-record 28-game losing streak they weathered this season. Yes, they suck. But are they so bad they deserved to reach losing depths uncharted by even the 2012 Charlotte Bobcats or the Process Sixers? Absolutely not.

The Pistons have a fine young core in place. I would sincerely doubt that Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren contend for championships together in the future, but all three project as long-term NBA starters or at least high-end backups.

This week, the Pistons cobbled together an impressive 2-2 record. Their two losses were an eight-point setback to the Miami Heat and a dud against the Dallas Mavericks in which Detroit sacrificed 142 points and allowed Luka Dončić to style on them with a 39-point triple double. However, they also smoked the Hornets and survived a six-point game against the Brooklyn Nets, the one-time playoff hopefuls who are on the verge of being inducted into these power rankings.

Cade Cunningham posted statlines of 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in each of the Pistons’ games against the Mavs and Nets, while Jaden Ivey is starting to come into his own with his lightning-quick drives. Simone Fontecchio has also been a minor revelation for the Pistons, who direly needed a steady veteran presence.

The 2023-24 Detroit Pistons will never be able to rid themselves of the stench of 28 consecutive losses, but the Pistons have been playing better ball — I did not say “good” ball — as of late.

3. Washington Wizards

Week’s record: 2-1

Season point differential: -9.5

Your Washington Wizards are above .500 this week! The Wizards opened the week with a loss to the Orlando Magic to tie a franchise record with 16 consecutive losses, and it was looking bleak there for a second. Then, Washington rattled off back-to-back wins against the Hornets and Heat to save what could have been a catastrophic slide.

The Wizards are still nursing a malnourished 11-53 record, and their nearly 120 defensive rating is the worst in league history. On the bright side, though, Jordan Poole is starting to turn a corner after being perhaps the worst rotational NBA player through the first 50-odd games of the season, and Bilal Coulibaly getting reps against starters in Poole’s place should pay dividends as his career progresses.

The win against the Hornets was especially nice because it separated Washington from Charlotte (spoiler alert: my pick for the worst team in the league), while also showcasing the best of what some of the Wizards’ high-usage players have to offer. Against the Hornets Deni Avdija pulled down 14 rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma had a monster stat line of 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

Week’s record: 1-3

Season point differential: -8.1

The Portland Trail Blazers are a strange, poorly-constructed mess of an NBA team, and it is entirely their fault. They tried in vain to build a contender around Damian Lillard for a couple years too long and even waited until the very end of the offseason to ship him out, resulting in Portland fielding arguably the most disjointed roster in the NBA this season.

Portland’s roster is a bizarre blend of recent draftees, useful veterans and guys plucked from off the basketball grid, and as a result they tend to look comically uncompetitive. It does not help that the Blazers’ three most important players — Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe — are all competing for minutes at the guard position.

The rest of the roster consists of the following: guys like Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant who really should be helping contending teams fight for deep playoff runs; other teams’ expired role players like Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III; and 2k auto-generated players like Rayan Rupert, Ibou Badji and Taze Moore.

Portland’s lone win this week came against the future Cellar Dweller mainstay Toronto Raptors. They also got trounced the Rockets and Celtics while dropping a surprisingly close game to the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder.

The clock finally struck midnight on Dame Time, and Portland desperately needs to figure out what to do moving forward.

1. Charlotte Hornets

Week’s record: 1-3

Season point differential: -10.2 (worst in NBA)

The Charlotte Hornets lost two games to other teams on this list, the Pistons and Wizards, this week — both by DOUBLE DIGITS. That is absolutely unacceptable behavior, especially from a team that briefly looked competent after the trade deadline.

I will admit that I have not caught a ton of Hornets basketball this season, and in researching for this piece I discovered some shocking information. First of all, I had no idea Davis Bertans was on the Hornets. He was included in the Gordon Hayward trade to Oklahoma City for salary reasons, but I guess I just assumed he was bought out. Second, an astounding 26 different players have played a game for the Hornets this season. The Pistons had 27, but that was largely due to a flurry of in-season trades; the Hornets have merely been signing and waiving players left and right all season long.

The roster instability, especially in the wake of major injuries to LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams, really highlights the tundra of talent that is the Charlotte Hornets roster. Miles Bridges is probably the Hornets’ best player, but his off-the-court issues are so severe that letting him walk in free agency is certainly the way to go. Other than the injured Ball and Williams, recent number two overall pick Brandon Miller is the only player on the Hornets’ roster to get excited about. The Miller pick was much-maligned at the time, but he has been spectacular so far this season, demonstrating really solid production offensively and flashes of borderline destructive defensive ability.

—

That wraps up the first volume of my NBA Cellar Dweller Power Rankings! Stay tuned next week to see how it shakes up and what teams could potentially join the fray. If this is something you guys enjoy, feel free to let me know so I can start working on more content in this more conversational, column-like style. You can leave a comment or hit me on Twitter @MarcoGacina via DM or in a Tweet.