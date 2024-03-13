The Washington Wizards are signing their 2023 second-round pick Tristan Vukčević to a multi-year contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Washington Wizards are signing 7-footer Tristan Vukcevic of Serbia on a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Vukcevic — a 2023 second-round draft pick — will join Wizards for final weeks of this season out of Partizan of Belgrade. pic.twitter.com/71ZqFbKftL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2024

The 7-foot center played well in Summer League for the Wizards, averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in four games. His ability to stretch the floor is what got him drafted, so look for his shooting ability to develop even further at the NBA level.

Vukčević was playing this season for KK Partizan, a top team from the Serbian basketball league. In 14 appearances for Partizan, the Wizards prospect averaged 10.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 54.4% from the field and 44% from three.

With the Wizards already-depleted front-court, Vukčević’s addition could be a nice boost. Marvin Bagley III has been out almost two weeks, and Richaun Holmes has missed the last two games.

Vukčević stands 7-feet tall, 220 pounds and has the outside stroke to stretch defenses out. It may be a small sample size, but the 42nd pick will have a shot to show his worth over these final 18 or so games.