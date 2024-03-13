The Numbers Crunch: People in Grizzlies uniforms beat Wizards

The Washington Wizards went to Memphis in search of their first three-game win streak since last season and got pantsed by a shell of a team — a bunch of backups and G Leaguers in NBA clothes.

Out

of action for the Grizzlies were Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane,

Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Vince Williams Jr., and Ziaire Williams. I

omitted non-rotation guys who were also injured, including Derrick Rose, Scotty

Pippen Jr., Lamar Stevens, and Yuta Watanabe.

Jordan

Goodwin started despite a sore Achilles. John Konchar played on a bum ankle.

Washington’s injured list: Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes, Isaiah Livers, Landry Shamet, effort.

The scraps and leftovers the Grizzlies assembled got after it from opening tip. The Grizzlies were +7 in loose balls recovered, and +25 in rebounds. Their leading board men were the 6-3 Goodwin (12), and the 6-5 John Konchar (10). Their 17 offensive rebounds led to a 23-2 advantage in second chance points.

And Memphis has been one of the NBA’s weakest rebounding teams this season.

The rebounding enabled the Grizzlies to overcome atrocious shooting (48.9% effective field goal percentage) and being -4 in turnovers. And it handed the Wizards one of the most dispiriting defeats of the season.

The team’s “best” players were meh to awful. Of the “young” guys who might be considered a part of the team’s future, only Corey Kispert had even a decent game, and his night boiled down to little more than good shooting.

The Wizards managed to stage something of a rally after trailing by 25 at halftime, but the night ultimately served as yet another object lesson in how far this franchise is from being competitive.

The Grizzlies are in a season from hell. Their year spiraled early because of Morant’s suspension and serious injuries to Steven Adams (since traded) and Brandon Clarke. Their only rotation players available against Washington were Luke Kennard (who played 24.6 minutes per game in Memphis last season), and John Konchar (who played 20.8).

And the Wizards didn’t just get beat, they trailed by 25 at the half and gave up a career-high 24 points to Trey Jemison, who had a 10-day contract with the Wizards earlier this season. They got beat on the boards by Goodwin, a Wizards G Leaguer who got sent to the Phoenix Suns in the Bradley Beal trade. They got lit up by Deeky Jarreau, an undrafted 26-year-old career G League player.

Weird but true — in January 2022, the Capital City Go-Go traded two first round G League picks for Jarreau and a second round G League selection. They waived him in March, re-signed him…and then traded him to the Memphis Hustle for Mychal Mulder.

Musings & Observations

When I mentioned one of Washington’s “best” players having a “meh” game, I was referring to Kyle Kuzma. He finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, and his shot making was decent. But he’s struggling in the center’s role on defense, and he committed four costly turnovers. For the night, his offensive rating (points produced per possession x 100) was 98. That was the Wizards average and also more than 17 points per 100 possessions below league average.

Bilal Coulibaly doesn’t know what to do when he gets to the rim and a defender is near. The results are usually cringey, which might be why he’s much more likely to stay on the perimeter and hoist threes. Against Memphis, he was 3-10 from deep. The Grizzlies — like most NBA teams — are content to let him shoot until he makes enough to warrant covering him.

Jordan Poole had another bad game — 11 shots to score 10 points, 4 assists, 2 turnovers. His defensive effort was lackluster, as was his offensive effort to be honest. For the game: 85 offensive rating on 23.3% usage.

The team’s third guy in the “best” group, Tyus Jones, was the worst of the trio for a night. He shot 1-9, missed all four three-point attempts, and failed to get a rebound in 34 minutes. As Jake Whitacre proved in 2015, even a 56-year-old Randy Wittman could grab at least one rebound with that much playing time.

I didn’t think Deni Avdija had a good game, but I was a bit surprised to see his PPA score come out so low. He missed all his threes, but still shot 6-10 from the floor (very good). But, he had just four rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes, and he also had three turnovers and three fouls. Plus, he shot just 4-7 from the free throw line. In other words, the turnovers and missed free throws dragged down his offensive efficiency (ortg: 94 on 21.3% usage), and he had little positive production in other areas. He did lead the team in shots contested.

Jared Butler looked competent. The Wizards should keep giving him minutes. Perhaps by borrowing some playing time from one of his allegedly better teammates.

Four Factors

Below are the four factors that decide wins and losses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).

Four Factors: Wizards at Grizzlies ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS GRIZZLIES ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS GRIZZLIES EFG 0.518 0.489 OREB 4 17 TOV 13 17 FTM 12 17 PACE 99 ORTG 98 110

Stats & Metrics

Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score. PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).

Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.

PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. In PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples sometimes producing weird results.

POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.

ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. League average last season was 114.8. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.

USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.

ORTG and USG are versions of stats created by former Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.

+PTS = “Plus Points” is a measure of the points gained or lost by each player based on their efficiency in this game compared to league average efficiency on the same number of possessions. A player with an offensive rating (points produced per possession x 100) of 100 who uses 20 possessions would produce 20 points. If the league average efficiency is 114, the league — on average — would produced 22.8 points in the same 20 possessions. So, the player in this hypothetical would have a +PTS score of -2.8.

Stats & Metrics: Wizards ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS ORTG USG +PTS PPA GmSC +/- ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS ORTG USG +PTS PPA GmSC +/- Corey Kispert 36 74 170 13.7% 5.6 195 33.0 -9 Kyle Kuzma 37 75 98 31.1% -4.0 104 17.9 -16 Bilal Coulibaly 32 67 84 21.9% -4.6 59 9.0 -8 Eugene Omoruyi 8 16 195 6.8% 0.9 223 8.4 6 Jared Butler 10 21 117 23.9% 0.1 162 7.8 1 Jordan Poole 27 55 85 23.3% -3.9 33 4.1 -2 Anthony Gill 4 9 92 19.1% -0.4 139 2.8 -1 Patrick Baldwin Jr. 11 24 0 3.5% -1.0 50 2.7 4 Deni Avdija 36 74 94 21.3% -3.5 16 2.7 -13 Tyus Jones 34 70 77 17.2% -4.7 -1 0.0 -17 Johnny Davis 5 11 0 15.8% -1.9 -208 0.0 -5