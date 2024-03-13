OK, so the short-lived 2-game winning streak the Washington Wizards were riding against their division foes Hornets and Heat, has come to an end quite brutally in Memphis.

After one quick half the Wizards trailed 42-67 and the game entered the extended garbage time stage.

The road game comes to end in two more games: next in Houston, and after that in Chicago.

Game Info

When: Thursday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injury Report

Wizards: Richaun Holmes, Landry Shamet, Marvin Bagley III (Out)

Rockets: Cam Whitmore, Alperen Sengun (Out)

Pregame notes

Two young teams battling — The Wizards have finally prioritized giving more minutes to the younger players. To do that they traded a couple of their vets, and benched Jordan Poole. Thank G-d. Poole still gets extended minutes but at least his role is more tailored to his skills and capabilities.

In playing the Rockets the Wizards can look themselves in the mirror and see how an aspiring young rising team looks like — both in terms of coaching, player development, and rotation decisions.

Flashback: A rare win for the Wizards this season

This just happened a couple days ago but it was nice! An away win in Miami, against Jimmy Butler & Co. Worth a flashback already!