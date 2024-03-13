Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.﻿

Hi everyone! In this week’s survey, here’s your chance to vote on a hot topic: that proposed arena and campus that Monumental Sports & Entertainment wants in Alexandria.

To this point, the D.C. government is willing to give Monumental $500 million so that the arena can be improved. Should Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis take the offer and run? Or should he hold out on an option in Virginia? Let us know!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/7J01ZM/">Please take our survey</a>

Thanks as usual for your participation!

DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner.