The Wizards were riding their second 2-win streak of the season (imagine me trying to hold a straight face), and arguably the more impressive of the two streaks, as this one included an away win at Miami (and mind you, the Heat have not exactly been taking great care of homecourt, where they are merely 17-14, compared to 18-15 on the road).

It just didn’t look likely that the Wizards would muster another, third, win.

And indeed, the euphoric Wizards basically came out playing nonchalant (I searched for a mild adjective) basketball out of the gates.

They trailed a mere 29-21 after one quarter, but it was the second quarter that put the game to rest, as the Wizards again scored 21 points, but the home team knocked down shots at ease on the way to 38 second quarter points and a 25-point lead going to the locker-rooms, 67-42. Those 42 points were scored on a putrid 37 percent from the field, and 22-percent from deep. The Grizzlies also kept throwing bricks from downtown (4-from-16, compared to the Wizards 4-from-18), but at least controlled the paint (42 (!) compared to 22 points) and the boards (32 rebounds compared to the Wizards’ 16). Indeed, the Grizzlies matched the Wizards total points for the half just in their easy layups and dunks in the paint. Business as usual in D.C.: little to no resistance in the paint — defense at your own discretion, and not as a team concept.

The second half was a sort-of extended garbage-time, with the Wizards making the expected “come-back efforts” in the third quarter, but with the lead essentially double-digit throughout the whole game.

The field goal percentages of both teams converged to 45 percent, but the whopping (and embarrassing) inequality at the boards, with the Grizzlies almost doubling the rebound total of the Wizards left no questions as to the identity of the winner, despite the seemingly respectable final score of 97-109.