Tonight, the Washington Wizards will play the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the odds per DraftKings SportsBook.

Expected winner

The Wizards are 2.5 point favorites with an over/under of 219.5 points.

Tonight’s expected leaders

For scoring:

Kyle Kuzma: 24.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

For rebounding:

Deni Avdija: 9.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 9.5 (+110 over/-140 under)

As of 8 a.m. ET, there were no odds for Grizzlies players available.

If you decide to bet on the game, good luck!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the information from the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).