Thank you for your responses to … last week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. Our result is below.

A majority of Wizards fans believe that the Wizards’ 16-game losing streak should affect whether Brian Keefe remains the head coach

Here are the results from last week's @sbnreacts survey.



Not good timing for us given that the Wizards have won two games in a row, but it is what it is. pic.twitter.com/7us29FRbPz — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) March 11, 2024

We had over 200 respondents to our survey last week, which asked whether Brian Keefe’s job status should be influenced by the Wizards’ recent 16-game losing streak, which is tied for worst in franchise history. Of our respondents, 55 percent believe that it should.

This is not the same as saying that Keefe should not be the head coach under any circumstances. The question is asking whether that streak could be a factor as to whether he remains the head coach next season or not.

I intended to get this post out last weekend, but was unable to because there was a major typo with the graphic. So, we have it out now. We apologize for the delay.

We will have more surveys this week. Thanks as usual for taking part in SB Nation Reacts!

