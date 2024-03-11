The Numbers Crunch: Wizards beat Miami Heat for second consecutive win

The Wizards celebrated the end of their losing streak with a second straight victory, this time over a Miami Heat squad that could ill-afford a loss to one of the NBA’s worst teams.

The game itself was an odd watch. For most of the evening, it felt like Miami was playing better...but Washington kept making threes, and the Heat kept missing open shots, and that was enough to keep the Wizards in contact. For the game, the Wizards were +18 from three-point range.

Washington seemed to take control in the fourth, building a 10-point lead with just 2:45 to play. And then, things went #SoWizards.

Kyle Kuzma, who spent much of the night shooting free throws (a career high 18 free throw attempts) made four errors in the final minutes that came close to losing the game:

Careless ball handling that allowed Jimmy Butler to poke the ball loose for a steal. Sloppy footwork yielded a traveling violation. After missing a difficult turnaround fadeaway, Kuzma got the offensive rebound and inexplicably tossed up a nine-foot floater instead of dribbling away from the action and burning clock. Up two with 12 seconds to play, Kuzma flailed his arm and got called for an obvious offensive foul. (The refs also could have whistled him for a travel, if they’d wanted.)

The Wizards won anyway when the Heat missed two good looks from three-point range in the final five seconds. In the final 47 seconds of the game, the Heat shot 1-7 from the floor, including three missed threes from Duncan Robinson.

Next up for the Wizards is a Tuesday night game at the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies’ season was wrecked by injuries and suspension, and they now offer Washington an opportunity for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Musings & Observations

What did the Miami Heat do to Corey Kispert? The last time these teams played, Kispert shot 6-14 from three en route to a season-high 26 points. Last night: 5-10 from three, 22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly had a reasonably productive game — 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He knocked 3-5 from three-point range. He also turned his ankle late in the game and hobbled for a few minutes before heading to the bench. He did return to action for the team’s final defensive possession.

Kuzma’s glory stats (points, rebounds, assists) look nice — 32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists — and he had some stretches of impressive play. He also had some terrible stretches, including the final couple minutes. His offensive rating (points produced per possession x 100) was 98 on an astronomical 38.5% usage rate. That offensive rating is more than 17 points below league average this season.

Tyus Jones had one of those Rorschach test games. He made the relatively few shots he took (5-9 from the floor, and 2-5 from deep), grabbed 4 rebounds, and had 16 assists to just one turnover. If you prefer your point guard to be a swashbuckler who stampedes into the paint and makes spectacular passes after crashing the defense, Jones isn’t your guy. He’s the guy who makes a bunch of “right play” passes and avoids costly turnovers and mistakes. He’s the guy who doesn’t seem to be doing a whole, and yet the team somehow gets better shots and shoots them better when he’s on the floor than when he’s off.

Jordan Poole had a brutal game that looked a lot like how he played as a starter. Lots of dribbling that went nowhere. Difficult shots with no real chance of going in. Sloppy ball handling and passing that resulted in 4 turnovers. Silly reach-in fouls, including one dumb open path call after he committed a turnover. The team was -21 in his 23 minutes on the floor.

Four Factors

Below are the four factors that decide wins and losses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).

Four Factors: Wizards at Heat ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS HEAT ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS HEAT EFG 0.580 0.505 OREB 6 16 TOV 15 13 FTM 16 12 PACE 98 ORTG 112 110

Stats & Metrics

Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score. PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).

Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.

PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. In PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples sometimes producing weird results.

POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.

ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. League average last season was 114.8. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.

USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.

ORTG and USG are versions of stats created by former Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.

+PTS = “Plus Points” is a measure of the points gained or lost by each player based on their efficiency in this game compared to league average efficiency on the same number of possessions. A player with an offensive rating (points produced per possession x 100) of 100 who uses 20 possessions would produce 20 points. If the league average efficiency is 114, the league — on average — would produced 22.8 points in the same 20 possessions. So, the player in this hypothetical would have a +PTS score of -2.8.

Stats & Metrics: Wizards ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS ORTG USG +PTS PPA GmSC +/- ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS ORTG USG +PTS PPA GmSC +/- Tyus Jones 38 78 154 15.4% 4.6 203 32.9 9 Corey Kispert 39 80 131 20.9% 2.5 184 30.6 12 Bilal Coulibaly 36 74 118 10.0% 0.2 122 18.8 17 Kyle Kuzma 38 79 98 38.5% -5.2 81 13.2 9 Deni Avdija 35 73 101 19.6% -2.1 84 12.7 9 Patrick Baldwin Jr. 11 23 116 23.3% 0.0 146 6.9 -7 Eugene Omoruyi 3 6 191 13.8% 0.6 111 1.3 -4 Anthony Gill 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0 0.0 -1 Johnny Davis 9 18 111 5.1% 0.0 -1 0.0 -4 Landry Shamet 7 14 0.0% 0.0 -43 0.0 -9 Jordan Poole 23 46 79 22.2% -3.8 -16 0.0 -21