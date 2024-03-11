Wow, the Washington Wizards beat a legitimate team, and away at that! Actually, they are on a winning streak!

As the Washington Wizards temporarily forget they are actually in a battle with the Detroit Pistons for the absolute worst record in the league, the Wizards continue their 4-game road trip in which, realistically their best chance to snatch a surprise road win is this game against the injured Memphis Grizzlies. But they already beat the Heat in Miami. So perhapst they can even somehow produce a 3-game winning streak. I can’t believe I just said that. But don’t count on it, as the Grizzlies have some very good players.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, Mar. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injury Report

Wizards: Richaun Holmes, Landry Shamet (Day-to-Day), Marvin Bagley III (Out)

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., John Konchar, Luke Kennard, Jordan Goodwin (Day-to-Day), Yuta Watanabe (Out)

Pregame notes

Tyus Jones and/or Jordan Goodwin revenge game? — The Wizards thought they found a sort of diamond-in-the-rough with Jordan Goodwin who started as G-League acquisition, then a 2-way player, and finally on a regular NBA contract. Jordan would have actually made sense on the rebuilding Wizards. But Beal, with his no-trade clause had the last word here, and Jordan was packaged and sent to Phoenix as part of the Beal trade, whose returns for Washington were, to say the least, underwhelming. In the meantime, Goodwin fell out of the rotation in Phoenix, and got traded to Memphis. It will be interesting to see how (and if, he is recovering from a left Achilles soreness) he plays against his former team.

More interesting perhaps will be to see Tyus “starter” Jones play against his old team that traded him as part of their acquisition of Marcus Smart. With Ja Morant missing so much time they must be hitting themselves in the head, regretting having let Tyus go. And Tyus? Not sure how much he is enjoying playing on a 10-win team. At least he is starting, though he would have started in Memphis as well...

Flashback: A rare win for the Wizards this season

This just happened in late October, the Wizards actually beat the Grizzlies for one of those 10 wins of the season! Worth a flashback already!