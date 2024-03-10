Wizards at Heat final score: Kuzma’s 32 points leads Wizards to 110-108 win in Miami

The Washington Wizards won the contest, 110-108.

Deni Avdija got things started with a pair of strong drives, including a vicious one-handed jam. Kyle Kuzma started the game at center due to Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes being out with injuries, and did fairly well in those minutes.

Washington got out to a 15-11 first-quarter lead, but Miami’s size proved difficult. The Heat responded with a 10-3 run to take the lead entering Q2, 27-25.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. got the nod at backup center and showed his worth early, draining a three and slamming home a dunk. The Wizards remained close for a bit, but Miami’s relentless attack of Washington’s depleted frontcourt earned them a double-digit lead.

Entering the half, Miami led, 54-48. Avdija led the Wizards with 11 points, while Bam Adebayo paved the way for the Heat with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Bilal Coulibaly drained a corner three to begin the second half, his first triple of the night. Washington tied the game at 56 before Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo ran an unstoppable two-man game that Brian Keefe and company had no answer for.

The Wizards stormed back behind Kyle Kuzma’s scoring outburst to tie the game before entering the fourth quarter trailing 82-81. Down both big men, Brian Keefe had his team showing impressive fight on the road.

The sides traded buckets in the 4th before Kuzma pulled up in transition, sinking a three to give the Wizards the lead, 90-89. Coulibaly extended that advantage with a triple of his own, giving Washington all the momentum.

Avdija and Kuzma sunk threes to give Washington a 110-100 lead with 2:45 left, but Miami stormed back to give themselves a chance.

Jimmy Butler’s three rimmed out as time expired and the Wizards won the contest, their second-consecutive win.