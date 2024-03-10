 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Wizards are officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention

Washington is the first team in the Eastern Conference with no mathematical chance at the postseason.

By Albert Lee
Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

It goes without saying, but we all knew that the Washington Wizards would not make the 2024 NBA Playoffs this season ever since Will Dawkins and Michael Winger came to town. The question would be WHEN they would be eliminated, not IF.

Now we know for sure that the Wizards are officially out of the postseason. It happened after Saturday’s games.

The Wizards are also the first Eastern Conference team mathematically eliminated. The Detroit Pistons have an identical 10-53 record as Washington, but still have a non-zero chance of pulling off a miracle. I would expect them to be eliminated in the coming days.

The San Antonio Spurs are the only Western Conference team eliminated from postseason contention.

