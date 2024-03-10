The Wizards are officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention

It goes without saying, but we all knew that the Washington Wizards would not make the 2024 NBA Playoffs this season ever since Will Dawkins and Michael Winger came to town. The question would be WHEN they would be eliminated, not IF.

Now we know for sure that the Wizards are officially out of the postseason. It happened after Saturday’s games.

The Wizards are the first Eastern Conference team out of playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/de9sEooJ5p — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) March 10, 2024

The Wizards are also the first Eastern Conference team mathematically eliminated. The Detroit Pistons have an identical 10-53 record as Washington, but still have a non-zero chance of pulling off a miracle. I would expect them to be eliminated in the coming days.

The San Antonio Spurs are the only Western Conference team eliminated from postseason contention.