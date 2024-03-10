The Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat tonight at 6 p.m. ET. Here are the odds, per DraftKings SportsBook:

Who is favored to win the game?

The Wizards are 10.5 point underdogs with an over/under of 229 points.

Who are the projected statistical leaders?

For scoring:

Kyle Kuzma: 23.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

Jimmy Butler: 22.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 8.5 (+114 over/-145 under)

Terry Rozier: 5.5 (-150 over/+120 under)

For rebounds:

Bam Adebayo: 10.5 (-135 over/105 under)

Deni Avdija: 8.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

Good luck!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the information off the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).