Wizards at Clippers game discussion and information

The Washington Wizards have their second straight game in Crypto.com Arena. This time, they’re playing the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Game Information

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries: For the Wizards, Isaiah Livers (hip) and Bilal Coulibaly (hip) are out. Deni Avdija has a heel injury but is questionable but he seems more likely to be playing.

For the Clippers, Ivica Zubac is out due to an illness.

Anything else?

The Wizards were winless in February 2024. I don’t think March will look much different, though they shouldn’t be 28 straight wins bad, right?

Let’s hope we continue seeing competitive ball this game from start to finish.

Go Wizards.