Wizards sign Eugene Omoruyi to a full NBA contract

On Friday, the Washington Wizards announced that Eugene Omoruyi was signed to a full NBA contract. He was originally signed to a two-way deal in the summer of 2023. Omoruyi is averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in NBA competition.

In addition, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the contract will be two years long.

Washington Wizards two-way forward Eugene Omoruyi has agreed on a new standard two-year NBA deal, agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Alc0rDOgvQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2024

This move isn’t surprising because Omoruyi has consistently played for the Wizards since the NBA trade deadline. And considering that this is a lost season wins-and-losses-wise, it doesn’t hurt to give two-way players a full NBA contract if the circumstances are right.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.