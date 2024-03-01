The Washington Wizards will play the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Expected odds winner

The Wizards are 15 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 239.5 points. After last night’s (or this morning’s in our time) loss to the Lakers, the bookies are betting on Washington being wiped at tipoff.

Expected statistical leaders

The expected scoring leaders are:

Kyle Kuzma: 20.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Paul George: 19.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 9.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Paul George: 3.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

For rebounds:

Ivica Zubac: 8.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

Kuzma: 7.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Good luck with tonight’s game!

