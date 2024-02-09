Wizards at Celtics game discussion and information

The Washington Wizards play the Boston Celtics today at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

INJURY REPORT:

Marvin Bagley III (Low back contusion) - OUT

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Right ankle sprain) - OUT

Isaiah Livers (Right hip joint capsule inflammation) - OUT

Richaun Holmes (Trade pending) - OUT

STARTERS:

With no centers available tonight, Brian Keefe has a tough call to make. The Wizards coach could go small-ball and move Kuzma to center while playing another forward in the starting lineup. Another option is to start Eugene Omoruyi or Anthony Gill at the five and rotate the two as make-shift centers for tonight’s game.

We will update this story with the official starting five as soon as it’s announced.