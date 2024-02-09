Daniel Gafford writes thank you message to Wizards fans

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford was traded to the Dallas Maverick yesterday. However, he also wrote a thank you message on Instagram.

In case you can’t read the message, here it is:

Dear DC, In all honesty I’ll forever be grateful and give thanks for the opportunity that was given to me here. Never thought it would have ended. From the first year of me being here it was all love and support no matter the outcome of any game. I’ll cherish that forever. As I depart, I want to thank everyone that supported me, and pushed me to be the best I can be. The love I have for the city will never change. I don’t want to get emotional but just know you all will be missed. Until Next time…. Landlord out [salute emoji]

The Wizards didn’t have much to root for in recent years. But Gafford has been one of the few consistent forces in Washington since he arrived in 2021. And we all wish him the best.

THANK YOU DANIEL GAFFORD!