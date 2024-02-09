The Washington Wizards play the Boston Celtics tonight. Here are some of the odds, per DraftKings SportsBook.

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards are 16.5 point underdogs and the total score is expected to be 236.5 points. Losing Daniel Gafford could make this game a historic blowout that you JUST have to watch, right?

Who are the expected leaders?

For scoring:

Jayson Tatum: 27.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 21.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

For rebounds:

Tatum: 9.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Kuzma: 7.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 7.5 (+105 over/-135 under)

Tatum: 4.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

