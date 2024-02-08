Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Washington Wizards recently announced that Wes Unseld, Jr will now be a member of the front office and named Brian Keefe their interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season.

So far, Keefe has made some tweaks in rotations. The Wizards have also won multiple games with him leading the way. And now, it’s your turn to give some feedback on how well you think he has done so far.

The poll ends soon, so fill it out, stat!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/UMFAJP/">Please take our survey</a>

Sorry that we haven’t had many SB Nation NBA Reacts surveys in awhile. This season, if I asked you guys about confidence, I think it’s safe to say that most of you feel like it’s the end of the world. But I promise we will get these posts going again on the regular!

