The Washington Wizards will acquire Richaun Holmes and draft compensation from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Daniel Gafford. The news was initially reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Holmes, a 6’9 forward, is averaging 3.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season for Dallas. The biggest asset in this trade would be whatever draft picks come in from Dallas, or perhaps a third team.

Nothing is verified yet but it appears as if it will be Oklahoma City's second-least favorable first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, per Marc Stein. The Thunder currently hold the Rockets first, Utah's first, and the Clippers' first. That Utah pick is currently projected as the second-least favorable and is looking like a lottery pick.

Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 45 games this season.

