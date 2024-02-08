Live: trade deadline reaction

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. EST so immediately following that Jahadi White and I will be doing a live episode of the Bleav in Wizards podcast. We'll take as many questions or comments in the chat as we can throughout the show.

We'll discuss all of the major moves the Wizards make or even don't make. You never know what to believe this time of year of plenty of the reporting is team-sourced posturing to help them gain leverage. But most of the reports seem to indicate a largely quiet deadline.

If that's the case, we'll break down what that means for the Wizards going forward with their mostly intact roster. If they do make any trades, large or small, we'll spend time going over the impact of those moves.

Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, and Daniel Gafford are the Wizards players whose names appeared most frequently in rumors. A few reports mentioned Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert along the way. Landry Shamet and Delon Wright are veterans who likely won't be back next season regardless. Any of them could be moved or they could all remain on the roster. Let us know in the comments what you think might happen.