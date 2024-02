The NBA Trade Deadline is today at 3 p.m. ET. Here is your place to chat about all of the player movement that may or may not happen today.

Greg Finberg had a good update earlier this week on all the players who have been linked to possible trades. They include Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, Landry Shamet and ... Kyle Kuzma.

Jones and Gafford are probably the players who are most coveted by other teams.

Enjoy the hours leading up to the trade deadline!