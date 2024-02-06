Wizards vs. Cavs preview: D.C. hosts red-hot Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards will look to catch a streaking Cleveland Cavaliers team off guard Wednesday at Capital One Arena.

Game info

When: Wednesday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network, League Pass

Radio: The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM

Injuries

Wizards: Marvin Bagley III (lower back, out), Isaiah Livers (right hip, out)

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome (right ankle , out)

Pregame notes

Cavs Hot Streak - The Cavaliers have been the hottest team in the NBA for weeks now. Cleveland holds the longest active win streak at six games and have won 14 of their last 15 games. Their lone loss came in a road contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. But the NBA is often unpredictable — which is why we watch the games in the first place. The Wizards have a chance to surprise a Cavs team that’s currently leading the season series 2-0.

Wizards vs. above .500 teams - Washington has nine total wins this season. Eight of those wins have come against sub-.500 teams. The Wizards’ lone victory over a winning team dates all the way back to Dec. 15 in a 137-123 affair against the Indiana Pacers. But the Wiz just recently notched their first win streak last week. Maybe they secure another winning milestone on Wednesday?

Brutal Stretch - After their first win streak of the season, the Wizards have lost their last three contests by an average margin on 17.3 points against the Clippers, Heat, and Suns. The Cavs contest is followed by a stretch of games versus the Celtics, 76ers, Mavs, Pelicans, Nuggets, Thunder, Cavs, Warriors, Lakers, and Clippers again. It doesn’t get any easier from here.