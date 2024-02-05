The NBA Trade Deadline is this Thursday, and contending teams are trying to see if there are any additions they can make for a playoff push. The Washington Wizards are rebuilding, so they have been perceived to be potential sellers in this market.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are both interested in Kuzma before the deadline.

Washington has never considered Kuzma to be expendable, but they also would rather keep him for the season. Their reported asking price has been first round draft picks. However, there just haven’t been many teams willing to part ways with their picks for a player who wouldn’t be a No.1 option.

In other words, Kuzma won’t be averaging 21.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game like he is this season for the Wizards.

Since there are two teams now in the running for Kuzma, perhaps the Wizards could see what kind of bidding war the teams are willing to get into. Even if a bidding war happens, I don’t see the Wizards getting first round picks for Kuzma, which is why I expect to see him in Washington for the year.

