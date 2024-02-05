The Numbers Crunch: Elaborating on the Wizards’ loss to the Suns

Kevin Broom is out today. So in his place, you have me with the day after stats analysis of yesterday’s Washington Wizards game against the Phoenix Suns. They lost, 140-112.

Let’s look at the four factors, then the good, bad and mostly ugly of this game.

Wizards vs. Suns: Four Factors EFG% FTA RATE TO% OREB% EFG% FTA RATE TO% OREB% 67.60% 0.295 16.80% 32.40% 52.60% 0.177 33.30% 33.30%

In a blowout game, it’s to be expected that the Suns led the Wizards in effective field goal percentage. In addition, the Wizards’ turnover rate and free throw attempt rate were way below the Suns’ amplifying the deficit.

The good

Deni Avdija shot 10-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 from the three point line. Avdija has become a consistent performer as of late and he’s someone I’d like to see the Wizards keep longer term when the rebuild is past us.

Daniel Gafford shot 100 percent from the field on seven shot attempts.

Eugene Omoruyi, Landry Shamet and Corey Kispert scored in double figures off the bench. In fact, the Wizards bench did a better job than the Suns’,

Devin Booker was held to 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

The bad

Avdija and Kispert committed a combined 8 turnovers.

Washington committed 19 fouls while Phoenix committed just 12. That increases the free throw disparity in the Four Factors!

Jusuf Nurkic looked like another Nikola Jokic out there with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists. He is a consistent double double machine, but he’s not a post playmaker like the Nuggets superstar.

The ugly

Bilal Coulibaly started the game and played 25 minutes but was scoreless.

Johnny Davis played 17 minutes, only to score 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Jordan Poole. He scored 4 points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Last, but not least, Bradley Beal scored 43 points on 16-of-21 shooting including 4-of-5 from three. Need I say more? Sure, many fans, myself included, are happy to see Beal do well, given that the Wizards didn’t put a decent team effort, though Avdija and Gafford were exceptions. But it’s ugly when the Wizards simply seemed to let Beal do what he wanted.

Some last Beal social media posts

When the starting lineups were announced, there was a tribute video for him.

And Panda acknowledged the crowd when the Wizards played a tribute video to him.

Suns-Wizards on NBA TV

Afterwards he had this to say.

