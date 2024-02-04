The Washington Wizards welcomed Bradley Beal, their former franchise player back. He rewarded Wizards fans with an ass whooping that many fans … deserved, when you look at things in his eyes. Washington lost, 140-112.

Before we get to the game itself, the Wizards did welcome Beal back, which included this tweet from Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis:

Welcome back to the DMV @RealDealBeal23. Thank you for all you did over your 11 seasons with the @WashWizards, both on the court, and in our community. https://t.co/AHKzxypq08 — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) February 4, 2024

As for the game itself, it was another classic blowout at the Wizards’ expense, with Beal, NOT Devin Booker, and NOT Kevin Durant leading the way. Washington never led in this game, seemingly waving the white flag for Beal to do whatever he wanted.

Beal scored 43 points on 16-of-21 shooting. A classic revenge game by Beal, who was vilified by many Wizards fans for taking a supermax contract less than two years ago. And he deserved to be vindicated today. I’m happy for him. He was part of the Wizards’ most successful decade since the 1970s and carried himself well for the most part while with the Wizards.

Deni Avdija led Washington with 24 points. And in fitting fashion of sorts, Jordan Poole, the Wizards more-or-less traded for, scored 4 points on 1-of-7 shooting.

This game was as #SoWizards as it gets.

The Wizards’ next game is on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you on hump day.