Wizards vs. Suns discussion and game information

The Washington Wizards play the Phoenix Suns today at 3:30 p.m. ET. Again, you can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network. Outside of the DMV and Phoenix, you can watch this game on NBA TV.

How are the Suns doing as they come into DC?

Phoenix is 28-21, good for sixth in the Western Conference. They have won nine of their last 12 games to get to this point and are on the last game of a seven-game road trip. Their last game was on Friday when they lost 120-119 to the Atlanta Hawks.

If the Wizards win today, part of that will be because the Suns may be on psychological fumes now. After all, this loooooong road trip is almost over. So hopefully, the Wizards can take advantage of that while Beal is welcomed by the crowd with cheers.

Really, please don’t jeer.

Enjoy the game.