The Washington Wizards host the Phoenix Suns later today at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here are the odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Please note that odds can fluctuate due to many factors.

Who is the favorite to win?

The Wizards are 11 point underdogs and the over/under is at 239.5 points. Now, will Bradley Beal have his revenge game?

Who are the projected statistical leaders?

For scoring:

Devin Booker: 27.5 (-125 over/-125 under)

Kevin Durant: 25.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

Jordan Poole: 21.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

Bradley Beal: 19.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 8.5 (+100 over/-130 under)

Durant: 5.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

For rebounds:

Jusuf Nurkic: 10.5 (-145 over/+114 under)

Daniel Gafford: 9.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Good luck!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media sponsor. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the info the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).