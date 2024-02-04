Live: Suns preview, Bradley Beal's return, and the latest trade deadline reporting

On this morning's Bleav in Wizards podcast at 10:10 a.m. EST, Jahadi White and I will be previewing Bradley Beal's return to Washington, DC. We'll discuss what type of reaction we expect him to receive from both the organization and fans, as well as what to expect from the actual game.

The Wizards are currently 9-39 and fighting for the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Suns, who are 28-21, are currently in 6th place in the Western Conference. They are six games back of first place but also just a few games away from being in the play-in games. Every result matters to them from a seeding perspective.

We will also be covering the latest trade rumors, which players are most likely to move on, and what seems like a fair return the Wizards would actually accept.

White and I will weigh in on what we think of team's play under new head coach Brian Keefe and the player's comments and reaction to him. We'll close the show by answering listener questions from the YouTube chat.