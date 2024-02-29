SB Nation Reacts: Fans nationwide believe the Celtics are the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Finals

In SB Nation Reacts, we get weekly surveys on various topics throughout the league. This week’s national survey was on a topic that Washington Wizards fans can’t relate to right now due to the team situation: the topic of which team has the best chance of winning the NBA Finals in June.

In the national survey, there were three questions, one for the winner of each conference’s playoffs and one for the champion. Respondents nationally predicted that the Denver Nuggets will win the Western Conference (38%) with the Minnesota Timberwolves (19%) in second place. For the Eastern Conference, the vast majority of respondents believed the Boston Celtics were the favorites (82%) with the Milwaukee Bucks (7%) in second place.

Here are the results from @sbnreacts' national survey on who will win the Eastern and Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/TWBI61WvQv — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) February 29, 2024

Just because the Celtics were the overwhelming favorite to win the East doesn’t mean that they are favored to win the NBA. But in this year’s case, they are, with 39 percent predicting that they will win the championship. The Nuggets were second at 18%.

Ultimately, the Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the title this season. pic.twitter.com/M7McNPkRIp — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) February 29, 2024

