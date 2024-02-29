Wizards at Lakers final thoughts and game discussion

The Washington Wizards face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are on the back end of a back-to-back versus the Clippers, while the Wizards will face the Clippers tomorrow in the second night of their own back-to-back.

The odds

The Lakers are heavily favored to win (-410) against the underdog Wizards (+320). The over/under is set at 242.5, which evens out to about 121 points per team.

Scoring odds

Kyle Kuzma is projected to lead the Wizards in scoring with 21.5 points (-120 over/-110 under). Deni Avdija is projected to follow behind Kuzma with 14.5 points (-130 over/+100 under). Keep in mind, however, that Avdija is listed as questionable on the Wizards’ injury report with a heel injury.

Final thoughts

With Deni Avdija questionable and Bilal Coulibaly out, the Wizards are short on some key rotation players. The Lakers currently hold the final play-in spot in the Western Conference and are in dire need of seeding improvement, so games like this are not ones Los Angeles will be dropping.

Wizards at Lakers tips off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight. Enjoy the game!

