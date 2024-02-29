The Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors tonight at 10 p.m. ET. Here are the odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards enter this game as 9.5 point underdogs. The over/under is 241 points.

Who are the expected leaders?

For scoring:

Kyle Kuzma: 21.5 (-125 over/-110 under)

For assists:

Jones: 9.5 (-135 over/+105 under)

For rebounds:

Kuzma: 8.5 (+105 over/-135 under)

Lakers player numbers were not released as of 7:30 a.m. ET. We may edit this post later to reflect them.

Good luck!

