On Thursday night, the Washington Wizards will be celebrating the Leap Day on the sunny beaches of Los Angeles with LeBron James and the Lakers.

At 9-49, the Wizards have parlayed a 12-game skid into a spot as the worst team in the NBA record-wise. The Lakers, meanwhile, are nothing to write home about, but they have quietly put together a solid stretch of basketball recently. After going 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Lakers are back above .500, and the Utah Jazz’s seeming disinterest in winning basketball games means the Lakers have virtually locked in a play-in spot.

The Wizards should seriously brace for impact; both the Lakers and the Clippers (who the Wizards will face the following night) are currently fighting for seeding and will surely take advantage of the 9-49 Wizards in an attempt to juice their records. Thus, I think the Wizards should play their hearts out and then enjoy a relaxing weekend in LA.

For those unaware, I was born and raised in LA, and I am one of the most die-hard LA lifers on the face of this earth. So how do I think the Wizards should spend their trip to my beautiful City of Angels?

Head down to El Porto in Manhattan Beach and bask in the LA sun before walking up to the El Tarasco on Rosecrans to grab a Cali burrito.

Hike up to the Hollywood sign; it’s a beautiful hike that should not be too crowded this time of year.

Head to Venice Beach and take on some of the local shirtless pickup hoopers at the court by the skate park. The Wizards could use some wins right now, and (hopefully) some randoms at the park can serve as such.

Go to Olvera Street downtown and get some taquitos with avocado salsa at Cielto Lindo; I would argue this is the best Mexican food in LA.

Wizards at Lakers tips off at 10:30 p.m EST on Thursday night.