For anyone not familiar with the name Yannick Nzosa, I don’t really blame you. He is a raw 6’10 forward from the Democratic Republic of the Congo that the Wizards selected 54th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and then they’ve never mentioned him again. He has yet to step foot on a court for the Wizards, even at NBA Summer League, making Johnny Davis the clear-cut most impactful Wizard from Tommy Sheppard’s last draft.

Every few months someone asks me, “Whatever happened to Yannick Nzosa?” Last year, I wrote, “Where in the world is Yannick Nzosa?” and gave a little context on where he is playing this season. I figured it was a good time to give a little update on how it’s been going.

After being drafted, Nzosa’s rights were owned by Unicaja of the Spanish ACB League but he was loaned to Real Betis Baloncesto for the 2022-2023 season. Unfortunately, he only played one game that season due to injury.

Nzosa has spent the 2023-2024 season playing for Movistar Estudiantes, a team in Spain’s Liga Española de Baloncesto, also known as LEB Oro. It is the second basketball division of the Spanish basketball league system after the ACB. Movistar Estudiantes is 17-4 at the time of this writing and is one of the best teams in the LEB.

In 21 games, Nzosa is playing 14 minutes per game and averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, .4 assists, .5 blocks, and .4 steals. On a per 40-minute basis, those stats become 12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 steals, and 1.9 turnovers.

He’s made zero three-pointers and is shooting 67% from the free-throw line, which would call into question his potential as a stretch big. Essentially, what you’re left with, is an undersized (he’s listed at 200-pounds) rim-running center on offense. Defense is where he will really have to hang his hat, displaying impressive lateral quickness that gives hope he can switch onto guards.

Yannick Nzosa (Center, Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga)

6’11”, 7’5” wingspan, 190 lbs



- Upside to be an elite rim protector. Gets off the ground fast, elite length, & instincts.

- Great mover at 6’11”. Defends in space effectively.

- Fast for a big. Great rim runner & a lob threat. pic.twitter.com/Mea8GMFVJg — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) June 20, 2022

While it is nice to see that he’s played every game this season given his injury struggles in the past, he still seems a long way away from being able to contribute on an NBA court. Nzosa is still only 20 years old and I’m a firm believer in not giving up on players too early. That being said, he still appears to be a very long-term project and I would not expect to see him suit up for the Wizards for the foreseeable future. I will continue to provide updates every so often.