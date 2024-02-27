The Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors tonight at 10 p.m. ET. Here are the odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards enter this game as 11 point underdogs. The over/under is 239.5 points.

Who are the expected leaders?

For scoring:

Kyle Kuzma: 22.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

Stephen Curry: 27.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

For assists:

Curry: 5.5 (+124 over/+160 under)

Kuzma: 3.5 (-135 over/+105 under)

For rebounds:

Curry: 4.5 (+130 over/-166 under)

Kuzma: 7.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Good luck!

