Wizards vs. Warriors game discussion and information

The Washington Wizards face the Golden State Warriors tonight at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

Injuries:

Isaiah Livers (Right hip) - OFS

Bilal Coulibaly (Right pelvis contusion) - OUT

Deni Avdija (Heel contusion) - OUT

Corey Kispert (Non-covid illness) - AVAILABLE

Landry Shamet (Neck strain) - AVAILABLE

What to Watch For:

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors come to town to face an old-friend in Jordan Poole. Poole and Green made headlines last year for an altercation in which Green punched Poole in the face. The fallout lead to some team chemistry issues, a big reason why Poole was moved in the offseason. Look for those two to bring their A games in their first matchup since the trade (Green was suspended for the first game between the teams this season).

Additionally, Washington has lost 11-straight games and are down a couple pieces due to injury. Look for some of the lesser-known guys like Jared Butler Jr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to step up tonight.