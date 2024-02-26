On Monday, the Washington Wizards announced that forward Isaiah Livers will sit out the rest of the 2023-24 NBA season due to a joint capsule inflammation in his right hip. Livers has not played a game since Jan. 12 when he was playing for the Detroit Pistons. Here is the quote from Washington’s press release.

Livers averaged 5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season, all for Detroit. He was acquired before the NBA trade deadline when the Wizards acquired him and Marvin Bagley in exchange for Danilo Gallinari.

Given that he never played in a Wizards uniform, yet, I don’t think there is much I can say on Livers. But given that the Wizards are firmly in the NBA’s basement competition-wise, it doesn’t hurt to see them treat Livers’ more conservatively than to aggressively try to bring him back to game action.

