Wizards vs. Warriors preview: Washington hosts Golden State Tuesday night

The Washington Wizards host the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Losers of 11-straight games, Brian Keefe’s squad is still in search of that evasive first win in the month of February.

Golden State, on the other hand, is playing its best basketball of the season. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry have found recent success, winning 10 of their last 13 games. Klay Thompson recently moved to the bench and has flourished in that role. Thompson is averaging 18.5 points per game since becoming a 6th man after struggling as a starter.

Thompson’s former Warriors teammate, Jordan Poole, has essentially mirrored Thompson’s move to the bench. In three games since his role change, Poole is averaging 23.3 points per game and coming off possibly his best performance of the season. The Wizards No. 13 dropped 31 points on 6-13 3pt in a close loss to Cleveland on Sunday, looking like his former self.

The big storyline in this one revolves around Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and the infamous punch video that surfaced over a year ago. For context. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into an argument during training camp last season. The verbal exchange turned physical when Green punched Poole in the face, knocking him back and causing a scene. The footage was released shortly after by TMZ, creating unwanted noise around the Warriors squad. Green and Poole attempted to mend their relationship for the good of the team, but things were never the same, a big reason why Poole was traded in the offseason.

I’m sure there’s still some bad blood between the two, and since Green was suspended for Poole’s return to The Bay, this will be the first time they’ve matched up since the trade. Look for Poole and Green to bring their A game to Capital One Arena for this matchup between the 29-27 Warriors and the 9-48 Wizards.

Wizards-Warriors tips off at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.