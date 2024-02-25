The Washington Wizards play the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 6 p.m. ET. Here are the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is projected to win?

The Wizards are 12 point underdogs. the total over/under is 234.5 points (-110).

Who are the expected stats leaders?

For scoring:

Donovan Mitchell: 27.5 points (-105 over/-125 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 19.5 points (-120 over/-110 under)

For rebounds:

Jarrett Allen: 11.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Daniel Gafford: 7.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 8.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

Darius Garland: 5.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

Good luck!

Please gamble responsibly. You must be 21 or older to bet in most U.S. states. Also, if you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, here is the info from the bottom of our page: CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).