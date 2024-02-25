Wizards vs Cavaliers game discussion and information

The Wizards return home to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 6:00 PM. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

Injuries:

Isaiah Livers (Right hip) - OUT

Deni Avdija (Heel) - OUT

What to Watch For:

The Wizards have lost 10 straight games and are just looking for anything positive to get things going in the right direction. Unfortunately, they will have to try to do just that against a Cleveland Cavaliers team that is 2nd in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland has been able to jump ahead of the struggling Milwaukee Bucks and are poised to try to hang on, to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Tonight, the Wizards will continue to focus their attention on the adjustment of moving Jordan Poole to the bench. So far the results have been mixed. Since Avdija is not able to give it ago, that will not help matters. Let’s see what the Wizards have in store tonight.