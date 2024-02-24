The Washington Wizards are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night. The Wizards have lost ten straight games and sit at 9-46, while the Cavs have been steamrolling the NBA since the start of the new year and hold a 36-19 record.

After a scorching stretch of basketball where they went 17-1 over 18 games, the Cavs have fallen a bit back down to earth and have dropped 3 of their last 4 games. Donovan Mitchell is still torching teams to the tune of 28.4 points per game, and Jarrett Allen looks like his 2022 All-Star self once again. Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have missed substantial time this season, but Cleveland still sits in second place in the Eastern Conference.

The big story with the Wizards this week was Jordan Poole’s long-overdue benching. Poole has been one of the worst high-usage players across the NBA this season, and coming out of the All-Star break he was finally removed from the starting lineup in favor of rookie Bilal Coulibaly. Coulibaly has started the last two games, and he will presumably maintain that role going forward.

Wizards-Cavs tips off at 6 p.m. Sunday night at Capital One Arena.