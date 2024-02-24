Thank you for your responses to this week’s Washington Wizards SB Nation Reacts survey. Let’s go over our one question below!

Most Wizards fans think that Deni Avdija’s best days are ahead of him

Most Wizards fans believe that Deni Avdija will at least be a solid starter on a playoff team. Hopefully, that team is the Wizards! pic.twitter.com/vI2Bmu2PQl — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) February 23, 2024

We had just one question in our survey this week. It was on forward Deni Avdija, who scored a career-high 43 points right before All-Star Break. We asked what you think his ceiling is as an NBA player.

Over 200 respondents gave their votes, of which 54 percent said that he would be a solid starter on a playoff team and an additional 37 percent said that he would be an All-Star. Only 9 percent believe that he is close to his peak right now, with that Wizards as a rebuilding team.

I’m encouraged by the result in this survey. I know, Wizards fans are cranky and cynical. But Wizards fans are also just as supportive as any when players are making progress on the court. Avdija is doing just that.

We look forward to sharing you another result next week!

DraftKings SportsBook is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner.