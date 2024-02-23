Wizards lose this one 147-106.

This game just never felt like the Wizards could keep up. After having a 3 point lead at the very beginning of the game, the Thunder took over and never looked back.

Giving up 80 points in a half and 117 points after 3 quarters is not a recipe for winning a lot of basketball games and tonight would be no different. After allowing Oklahoma City to shoot 72 percent from the field in the first half, it would take a herculean effort offensively to stay in this one. Unfortunately, that was not going to happen tonight.

Thunder finished shooting 59.8 percent from the field and a whopping 50 percent from behind the arc, while the Wizards struggled offensive, only shooting 39.4 percent from the field.

The Wizards were without Deni Advija who missed this one due to a heel contusion. They certainly missed his defensive presence and his play making.

With this lost the Wizards are now losers of 10 straight games. With the season winding down and the team looking to play more of the younger players, one has to wonder how the rest of the season will look. Wizards come home, after this 4-game road trip, to face the Cavaliers on Sunday.