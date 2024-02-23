Wizards at Thunder game discussion and information

The Wizards play the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 8:00 PM. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

Injuries:

Isaiah Livers (Right hip) - Game Time Decision

What to Watch For:

The late breaking news of Jordan Poole coming off the bench in last night’s game has given the indication that the team is looking to make some evaluations of players and roles for the remainder of the season. Poole did not respond well on the court, only making 4 out of his 17 shots, as the Wizards were dominated by the defending champion, Denver Nuggets.

Tonight will be yet another opportunity to gauge and see if Poole can continue to adjust back to a role that he played well in while being a member of the Golden State Warriors.

On the other side, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain in 2nd place in the tightly contested Western Conference. Being only a game behind the 1st place Minnesota Timberwolves, and just a game and half ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, the Thunder can ill-afford to lose a game against a lesser opponent. Let’s see if the Wizards can battle and make this a good game.